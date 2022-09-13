Prince Harry’s postponed homage to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on Monday.

Speculation that they were planning to release a statement on Sunday.

The Sussexes’ memorial service was reportedly extended by a day to honour the 9/11 anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

The Sussex couple’s delayed tribute stirred rumours among royal enthusiasts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly planning to make a statement on Sunday, the day following the Prince of Wales’ tribute.

However, they didn’t release their tribute until Monday morning on their website, Archwell org.

It is believed that the Sussexes’ memorial service was timed according to procedure and was extended by a day to honour the anniversary of September 11th.

The heartwarming tribute, penned by Prince Harry, read, “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III,” he wrote.

Visiting the UK at the same time the Queen died away, Prince Harry and Meghan have said they will remain there until the Queen’s funeral.

On September 19, Westminster Abbey will host the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

