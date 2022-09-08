Prince William and Kate Middleton appointed new titles following Queen’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “taking the lead” over King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth passed away after reigning for 70 years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Cronwell.

William is now first in line for the throne after King Charles ascended to the throne.

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton officially verified their new royal titles by changing the names on their social media profiles to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

The titles of William’s father Charles and his wife Camilla, who are currently the King and Queen Consort, have been passed down to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate’s new social media bios read: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”

Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth had died quietly in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by her family members Charles, William, and her other children, William and Kate provided an update.

William, the eldest son of King Charles and the current heir apparent to the British throne is anticipated to get the title of Prince of Wales in addition.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” according to the sombre statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that the Queen wanted Camilla, Charles’ wife, to be referred to as Queen Consort, and said “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

