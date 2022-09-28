Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted as heroes in Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton came to the country for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales. They were given a warm welcome.

The Prince and Princess of Wales went to Anglesey on their first official trip as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They lived there for three years after they got married. It is the first official job since the period of grief over the death of the Queen ended.

The royal couple posted a cute photo of their welcome in Wales on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In one of the pictures, a sweet child is giving buckets to Kate. the caption read, “Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it’s great to be back.”

Take a look:

Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it’s great to be back 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XHRZnFnml8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2022

The royal couple went to Anglesey to meet crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

They posted a picture to Instagram and wrote, “It’s been wonderful spending time chatting to members of the local community and meeting these brave @rnli volunteers who help keep people safe on the North Wales shores.”

In 2011, the couple’s first official event together was the dedication of a new lifeboat at the RNLI station at Trearddur Bay on the island.

Kate and William’s fans couldn’t hold back their love and respect for their favourite royal couple. They said things like, “It’s a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales.”

As one user said, “We couldn’t get down to London recently, so it’s great they are coming here.” Another added: “They are inspiring. It felt not real to meet them.”

The visit by Kate and her husband comes after Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have an investiture “anything like his father had.”

