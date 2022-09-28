Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted as heroes in Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted as heroes in Wales

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted as heroes in Wales

Image: Prince William and Kate Middleton

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton came to the country for the first time as Prince and Princess of Wales. They were given a warm welcome.

The Prince and Princess of Wales went to Anglesey on their first official trip as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They lived there for three years after they got married. It is the first official job since the period of grief over the death of the Queen ended.

The royal couple posted a cute photo of their welcome in Wales on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In one of the pictures, a sweet child is giving buckets to Kate. the caption read, “Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it’s great to be back.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

The royal couple went to Anglesey to meet crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

They posted a picture to Instagram and wrote, “It’s been wonderful spending time chatting to members of the local community and meeting these brave @rnli volunteers who help keep people safe on the North Wales shores.”

Advertisement

In 2011, the couple’s first official event together was the dedication of a new lifeboat at the RNLI station at Trearddur Bay on the island.

Kate and William’s fans couldn’t hold back their love and respect for their favourite royal couple. They said things like, “It’s a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales.”

As one user said, “We couldn’t get down to London recently, so it’s great they are coming here.” Another added: “They are inspiring. It felt not real to meet them.”

The visit by Kate and her husband comes after Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to have an investiture “anything like his father had.”

Also Read

Prince William and Kate Middleton share their plans to visit US
Prince William and Kate Middleton share their plans to visit US

Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel to Boston. The event is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Sarcophagus returned to Cairo by US
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Cheerleaders Killed in High-Speed Crash
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
Pele received prayers and respects by the crowd
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Begin New Year with Church Service
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story