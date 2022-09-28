The petition has already gathered over 35,000 signatures.

Prince William inherited the title from his father, King Charles III.

The petition page highlights that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they do not recognise the Windsors as their Prince.

Advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are already in jeopardy since the people of Wales have signed a petition to abolish them.

According to sources, the petition to remove Prince William and Kate’s titles has already gathered over 35,000 signatures, just before the two go on their first official visit to the nation as Prince and Princess.

Following the death of the Queen earlier this month, William inherited the title from his father, King Charles III, sparking controversy in the country, with the petition page highlighting that the ‘last Prince of Wales’ died in the Middle Ages, meaning they do not recognise the Windsors as their Prince.

According to the petition, William’s role as Prince of Wales is a “insult to Wales,” a symbol of “historical oppression,” and even threatens Wales’ existence as a country.

It is worth noting that Charles was the title’s longest-serving Prince of Wales; he was legally invested with the title in 1969 at the age of 20, and kept it until his mother’s death, when he became the next king.

It is also worth noting that sources claim that Prince William would not make a great deal out of his investiture ceremony, and that he and his wife Kate will “instead approach their new role in the way that they have approached their other work; in their own way.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince William cancels grand Wales investiture amid UK crisis Prince William will not have a grand Prince of Wales investiture ceremony....