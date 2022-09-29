Prince William and Kate Middleton travelled to Wales for first time

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Wales for the first time on Wednesday.

Kate paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, by donning a red Welsh coat.

The L.K. Bennett “Spencer” coat ($1,080) was worn throughout her visit.

Following their recent investitures as Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to Wales for the first time on Wednesday.

Given that she was sighted throughout the tour sporting an iconic “Spencer” coat, Kate, 40, decided to pay another understated homage to the late Princess of Wales with her attire.

On her first formal visit to the nation since the official time of mourning following the passing of Queen Elizabeth this month, the mother of three wore a red Welsh coat.

The royal replicated Diana’s own first official visit to the nation as princess, when she wore a red coat, by donning the L.K. Bennett “Spencer” coat ($1,080).

According to Middleton Maven, a royal fashion expert, Kate wore black flared pants underneath her new coat and a black Boden cashmere crewneck ($170).

With a stylish leather handbag and pointed shoes, Kate enhanced the shine of her coat. She kept her hair straight and her outfit understated.

It is referred to as the “Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat” on the brand’s website.

First, Kate and William travelled to Anglesey to the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, where they got to know the volunteers and crew. Prior to their marriage, the royal couple spent three years residing in Anglesey.

