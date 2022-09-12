Prince William and Prince Harry ‘did not eat’ together after Queen’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry were both in Scotland.

They did not interact or have dinner together.

He was then seen departing the Queen’s favorite castle.

Even though they travelled to Balmoral, Scotland at the same time on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry and Prince William apparently did not interact or share a meal after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Royal family members hurried to the Scottish estate of Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side as soon as news of her deteriorating health broke. Prince Harry, however, arrived noticeably later.

Prince William and Harry were both in Scotland at Balmoral at the same time, but according to royal analyst Richard Kay, they did not really meet or have dinner together. He was then seen departing the Queen’s favorite castle the next morning.

According to Kay, Prince William had already left for the King Charles estate Birkhall by the time Prince Harry arrived in Balmoral, thus they were unable to have a meal that evening.

The new king and his heir attended one of the two dinners being held on the royal estate that evening, while the rest of the family attended the other.

In addition, Kay cited a source who said, “It happened very quickly remarkable actually since they didn’t see each other in Scotland,” at reference to Harry and William’s alleged “reunion” in Windsor.

The allegation was made just days after Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, together with Prince Harry and Prince William, reportedly engaged in a royal fight, went out to greet crowds of mourners.

