Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince William and Prince Harry ‘did not eat’ together after Queen’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘did not eat’ together after Queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William and Prince Harry ‘did not eat’ together after Queen’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘did not eat’ together after Queen’s death

Advertisement
  • Prince William and Prince Harry were both in Scotland.
  • They did not interact or have dinner together.
  • He was then seen departing the Queen’s favorite castle.
Advertisement

Even though they travelled to Balmoral, Scotland at the same time on September 8, 2022, Prince Harry and Prince William apparently did not interact or share a meal after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Royal family members hurried to the Scottish estate of Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side as soon as news of her deteriorating health broke. Prince Harry, however, arrived noticeably later.

Prince William and Harry were both in Scotland at Balmoral at the same time, but according to royal analyst Richard Kay, they did not really meet or have dinner together. He was then seen departing the Queen’s favorite castle the next morning.

According to Kay, Prince William had already left for the King Charles estate Birkhall by the time Prince Harry arrived in Balmoral, thus they were unable to have a meal that evening.

The new king and his heir attended one of the two dinners being held on the royal estate that evening, while the rest of the family attended the other.

In addition, Kay cited a source who said, “It happened very   quickly remarkable actually since they didn’t see each other in Scotland,” at reference to Harry and William’s alleged “reunion” in Windsor.

Advertisement

The allegation was made just days after Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, together with Prince Harry and Prince William, reportedly engaged in a royal fight, went out to greet crowds of mourners.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Prince William in state of “anger and sadness” 
Prince Harry and Prince William in state of “anger and sadness” 

The two brothers haven't spoken much in the past two years. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story