Prince William ‘babysitter’ joke has fan exclaim ‘Diana would be pleased’

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Swansea.

Prince William responded with, “We’re looking for a babysitter”.

Prince William showed his “true” self during his visit to Welsh City, fans were ecstatic.

The newly upgraded Prince and Princess of Wales recently welcomed members of the public while visiting St Thomas Church, which provides assistance to locals.

During the royals’ contact with fans, one admirer praised the pair for their “amazing” parenting skills.

Onlookers were amused when Prince William responded, “That’s very sweet. We’re looking for a babysitter.”

In response to the prince's response, the fan stated, "Oh I love you, you're so real. Diana would be so proud of you." Advertisement Kate, on the other hand, was seen with a small girl who presented the Duchess with a bunch of flowers before hugging her. Charlotte Bunting, two, looked charming in a traditional Welsh dress as she greeted the Duchess to Swansea with a heartfelt tribute.