Prince William cancels grand Wales investiture amid UK crisis

  • Prince William will not have a grand Prince of Wales investiture ceremony.
  • This is in light of the ongoing British cost-of-living crisis.
  • His father’s investiture looked like a ‘mini coronation’, said a royal correspondent.
Prince William will reportedly not have a grand Prince of Wales investiture ceremony in light of the ongoing British cost-of-living crisis, a royal expert told.

Talking about Prince William inheriting the special title from his father, the new King Charles III, royal correspondent Cameron Walker said that William is unlikely to go for a big ceremony to celebrate his new title, unlike his father’s investiture that looked like a ‘mini coronation’.

“It is understood there are no plans for any kind of investiture for the new Prince of Wales. We remember those images from 1969, it almost looked like a mini coronation, didn’t it?” stated Walker.

He continued, “In a cost-of-living crisis, it was perhaps seen by those in Kensington Palace and Prince William himself that it would be a bit inappropriate for a big, grand investiture at such a difficult time for so many families across the country.”

King Charles, on the other hand, was awarded the title of Prince of Wales in 1969 at a ceremony in which Queen Elizabeth placed a coronet on his head and royal robes on his shoulders.

He also declared his love for his mother, saying, “I, Charles, Prince of Wales do become your liege man of life and limb.”

