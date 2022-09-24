Prince William does things the Queen “would never” do

Prince William will learn this new language after his new title as Prince of Wales

Grant Harrold is a former royal butler to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

He noted that the couple is “down-to-earth and approachable,” and “when we see the more traditional side, we love that”.

In his efforts to modernise the monarchy, Prince William has broken with Queen Elizabeth’s traditions. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Slingo that the new Prince of Wales possesses the qualities of his mother, Princess Diana, and Queen Elizabeth.

“Prince William is changing things a lot,” Grant observed. The queen would never approach someone and hug them, but for William and Kate, this is now normal.”

“Diana aspired to be the queen of people’s hearts,” he continued. “William will be a people’s king,” Grant predicted.

He went on to say that the Prince and Princess of Wales are aware that “if they are aloof, it will not work.”

“We see William and Kate sitting on the floor, high-fiving and laughing, but we also see them carrying out the official processions,” Grant said.

