Prince William expecting ‘olive branch apology’ from Prince Harry

According to a recent rumour, Prince William is ‘still waiting’ for his younger brother Prince Harry to extend an apology.

Since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020, there has been tension between William and Harry, the sons of Princess Diana.

In his most recent story, Omid Scobie cited a family friend of the prince as saying: “People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement.”

The source also said that Prince William is “still waiting” for Harry to apologise for disclosing information about their personal family affairs.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about their issues with the royal family during a tell-chat interview with US host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the tensions between the two brothers grew deeper. Now, it’s being said that Prince Harry still owes Prince William an apology in the form of a kind gesture.