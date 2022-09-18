Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince William finds the coffin procession ‘very tough’

Articles
  • The procession reminded him of walking behind his mother.
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton had some touching exchanges with mourners.
  • Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022.
According to sources, Prince William admitted that it was “extremely painful” for him to follow his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin last week since it made him think of his mother Princess Diana’s passing.

Richard Palmer, a royal specialist, made the disclosure, saying that as the new Prince of Wales and wife Kate Middleton left Sandringham, they apparently had some touching exchanges with mourners.

Palmer stated: “Prince William said the procession had been ‘very tough’ and had reminded him of walking behind his mother’s coffin to a woman sympathizing with him at Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. During the ten days of mourning leading up to her state burial on September 19, 2022, members of the royal family made frequent public appearances.

