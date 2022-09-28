Prince William is ‘defeated, humiliated’ by Meghan Markle’s claim

Meghan Markle has ‘crushed’ Prince William and has advanced him to ‘holding grudges,’ royal expert says.

Christopher Anderson feels that having Prince Harry “back in the fold” would “certainly” help King Charles.

However, William is said to be less eager to see Harry return to Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has thoroughly ‘crushed’ Prince William and has advanced him to ‘holding grudges.’

In an interview, royal expert and critic Christopher Anderson made this assertion.

Ms Anderson feels that having Prince Harry “back in the fold” would “certainly” help King Charles, as he “likes everyone to be there and doing their job, and it’s in his interest to have Harry back in the fold.”

Prince William, on the other hand, is said to be less eager to see Prince Harry return to Buckingham Palace.

“I’m not so sure William is that interested. I think he’s got much more of a grudge against Harry at this time. “And again, it’s just going to get worse, I think, as time goes on, so we’ll see how they handle it.” Advertisement He also, “Everything that they do, every tiny little gesture is going to be dissected, and that adds to the pressure.” “I do know that William did the reaching out, but let’s not forget this is to pay their respects to their grandmother. You know, they were so close to Elizabeth. They admired her as anyone else would their grandmother, but she was also their queen.” Before concluding he added, “I just think that Harry and Meghan still are uneasy. We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave, so it’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.” Also Read Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted as heroes in Wales Prince William and Kate Middleton came to the country for the first...