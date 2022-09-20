Prince William, Prince Harry walked side by side for Queen

Prince William and Prince Harry fulfilled their duty, walking alongside their father, King Charles III, for Queen Elizabeth II.

London: Princes William and Harry, along with their spouses Catherine and Meghan, dubbed the “fab four,” marched behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin Monday, much as the royal brothers did for their mother Princess Diana 25 years ago.

But, with Harry’s tell-all biography expected out next year and rumored backstage squabbles about military uniforms and titles for his and Meghan’s children, the two couples appeared to be as estranged as ever.

The brothers did their duty, walking beside their father, King Charles III, and other prominent members of the royal family as their grandmother’s coffin was carried to Westminster Abbey.

William was dressed in military attire. Harry, who has been barred from doing so since leaving his job as a working royal, wore a morning suit with his medals attached to it.

Harry stood eyes down as the casket was carried into the abbey, while other members of the family in military gear saluted.

Last week, William told mourners that following behind his grandmother’s coffin as it was taken to lie in state on Wednesday reminded him of his mother’s funeral procession when he was 15.

But, if they were thinking about that horrible shared experience, there was no outward indication of it.

The siblings, who were once so close they could complete each other’s sentences, were joined at the abbey’s gate by their wives, as well as William and Catherine’s eldest two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Rapprochement?

The four, who were considered as the monarchy’s future until their feud, made no eye contact as they walked up the aisle behind the coffin and sat apart.

William and his family sat on the first row, next to his father and siblings Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat in the second row, right behind the monarch and queen consort, with his cousin Princess Beatrice.

After appearing clothed in the uniform of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment in which he served at a vigil beside the queen’s coffin on Saturday evening, there was speculation Harry would be allowed to wear his uniform to the funeral.

That appeared to be the king’s most recent olive branch to him and Meghan.

Harry served two tours in Afghanistan with the British army, but strict etiquette requires working royals to wear military attire on such occasions.

This has put Harry in a tough situation, as he has given up his royal duties in order to relocate to North America in 2020.

Meghan accused a member of the royal family of racism during an interview with talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey.

She also accused Kate of making her cry and royal authorities of ignoring her suicidal thoughts.

The two couples’ icy relations are a long cry from the days when they were dubbed the “fab four” by the British press.

The two couples appeared for an impromptu walkabout outside Windsor Castle two days after the queen’s death, raising public hopes of an end to the terrible feud.