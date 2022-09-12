Prince William refuses to engage in Prince Harry’s “tit-for-tat” 

Prince William has reportedly declined to play tit-for-tat with Prince Harry.

He is waiting for the Sussex’s to extend an olive branch.

Harry is still planning to publish his memoir.

The “ball is now firmly in their court,” according to Prince William, who has reportedly declined to play “tit-for-tat” with Prince Harry and is waiting for the Sussex’s to extend an olive branch.

Dan Wootton, a royal commentator, has made this observation.

Following a statement from a representative for Prince William emphasizing how “The Prince of Wales thought it was a vital demonstration of solidarity at an extraordinarily difficult moment for the family” for the walkabout, he addressed it.

This “display of solidarity took extensive negotiations behind the scenes prior,” according to a report, which added more than 45 minutes to the outing.

Mr. Wootton answered by calling Prince William “a fine King one day” in response.

Additionally, he was cited as saying to Local News, “It was quite a moment. Of course, the foundations remain unchanged.

Harry “is still planning to publish his memoir, which may criticize the new King.”

But William’s act of compassion today demonstrates that the Sussexes won’t be treated unfairly by the new government.

As William waits to see if the Sussexes will put the Royal Family above their personal grudges in response to his olive branch, the ball is now firmly in their court.

