Prince William reported feeling “numb and dizzy”

Prince William reportedly felt “dizzy and numb.”

It was after Princess Diana’s sad passing.

He said, he felt numb and disoriented.

After learning of his mother Princess Diana’s sad passing back in 1997, Prince William reportedly felt “dizzy and numb.”

When his father, Prince Charles, first informed William, then 15 years old, of his mother’s passing, he said he felt “numb and disoriented.”

On August 31, 1997, Diana sadly perished in a catastrophic automobile crash in Paris, which also claimed the lives of the driver and Dodi Fayed, who was dating Diana at the time.

In order to protect the young princes from the news at the time, the Queen reportedly ordered that all newspapers be taken out of Balmoral, where Prince William and Prince Harry, both 12 years old, were left to spend the night.

When their father, Prince Charles, finally told William and Harry, William compared the experience to an earthquake.

He also said, “I simply remember feeling utterly numb, disoriented, and dizzy. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ all the time. “What did I do? We’re wondering, ‘Why us?'”

Harry and I were in a rush to say goodbye, you know, “See you later,” when Harry and I made our final phone call to Diana, Prince William has also expressed his profound sadness. I wouldn’t have been so carefree if I had known what would occur.

