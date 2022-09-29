Prince William reveals his culinary talent: ‘I do good breakfast’

The Prince of Wales said he does a good breakfast – sausage, bacon and eggs.

Prince William recently revealed his culinary skills while interacting with students from St Thomas’ School choir in Swansea.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales for the first time since assuming their new titles following the death of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales commented on the products prepared in the local church’s kitchen, saying, “That looks amazing.”

The Prince of Wales revealed his abilities by saying, “I do a good breakfast – sausage, bacon and eggs.”

This followed Kensington Palace’s announcement that the Prince and Princess of Wales had pledged to carry out their responsibilities with “humility and great respect.”

"The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise," the statement read. "They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal Family have made in years past," it added.

