Prince William reveals ‘saddest circumstances’ at Queen’s death

Prince William sent a video message of appreciation to The Earthshot Prize Finalists.

He had intended to attend the event in New York but cancelled due to his grandmother’s bereavement.

The father-of-three paid tribute to Her Majesty in a pre-recorded video.

Prince William sent a sincere note of appreciation, after cancelling an appearance after the Queen’s moving burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The father-of-three had intended to attend The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York on Wednesday but had to cancel due to his grandmother’s bereavement.

The prince sent a poignant tribute in a pre-recorded video in which he addressed the late king. William exclaimed, “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to be able to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.”

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to The Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.”

In honour of Her Majesty, the 40-year-old added, “Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving our Earthshot Finalists – the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

Prince William’s passionate letter comes ahead of the highly anticipated Earthshot Prize finals in December of this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to fly to Boston to reveal the winners of the second annual Earthshot Prize. In preparation, William added, “We look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The Earthshot Prize was inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot’ campaign in the 1960s, which rallied millions of people to support the United States space programme.

It is built on five ‘Earthshot’ goals: protecting and restoring nature, repairing our climate, cleaning our air, revitalising our seas, and creating a waste-free planet.

Five £1 million awards will be granted each year for the following 10 years, with the goal of generating at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues by 2030.

