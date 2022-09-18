Prince William reveals that Queen’s coffin reminded him of Diana

Advertisement
Prince William reveals that walking behind Queen’s coffin reminded him of Diana’s death

  • The new Prince of Wales walked behind his mother’s coffin at Sandringham.
  • He told a mourner that the procession had been ‘very difficult’ for him.
  • His mother, Princess Diana, was killed in tragic car crash when he was 15-years-old
Prince William acknowledged to a mourner outside Sandringham last week that walking behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin served as a terrible reminder of his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death when he was only 15 years old.

According to royal analyst Richard Palmer, the new Prince of Wales allegedly participated in some poignant exchanges with mourners as he ventured out with wife Kate Middleton at Sandringham.

Palmer shared: “Prince William told a woman sympathising with him at Sandringham that the procession had been ‘very difficult’ and had reminded him of walking behind his mother’s coffin.”

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, and members of the royal family have made frequent public appearances in the ten days leading up to her state burial on Monday, September 19, 2022.

