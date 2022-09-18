Prince William ‘very much wishes’ to follow Queen’s style

Prince of Wales is expected to emulate the fashion of the late Queen Elizabeth II when he ascends the throne.

After his father, King Charles, was appointed as the new monarch last week, Prince William became next in line for the throne.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express.co.uk that Prince William will likely carry on the legacy of the Queen’s 70-year reign, as he is expected to follow her manner.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “It has been indicated that the way the Queen has handled matters is very much the way he [Prince William] would wish to follow.”

The Prince of Wales had a particularly strong relationship with his grandmother, who had recently relocated to the Windsor Estate to be closer to her residence at Windsor Castle.

In an emotional statement following the Queen’s death, Prince William said: “She was by my side at my happiest moments, and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

He added: “I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”