Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince William inherited King Charles III’s previous title of “Prince of Wales.” William’s new role could put him in a difficult position during the upcoming Football World Cup tournament.
The Football Association has expressed hope that the new Prince of Wales will continue to be president of the English game even as England and Wales face off in Qatar.
England and Wales have not only qualified for the tournament in Qatar in November, but they will also play each other in the group stages.
Despite his new title, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge is said to be committed to his role as FA president.
Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm whether the Prince of Wales will continue to serve as president.
Prince William was seen celebrating England’s goal against Wales during the Euro 2020 final. His photo with his son, Prince George, celebrating the win, went viral as well.
