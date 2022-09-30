Prince William will learn this new language after his new title as Prince of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Swansea on Wednesday.

It was their first official engagement since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royals also visited the RNLI’s headquarters in Holyhead.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first trip to Wales as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple visited Swansea’s St. Thomas’s Church, where they chatted with a number of locals, including Reverend Steven Bunting.

According to reports, Prince William mentioned speaking Welsh after assuming his new role as the Prince of Wales.

William mentioned studying Welsh to the People, according to Reverend Bunting. “He shared some Welsh phrases he’s trying to do.”

The Prince additionally disclosed that he is presently working on the words “paned,” which denotes a cup, and “bara brith,” which refers to a typical Welsh tea bread.

“I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously,” added Bunting.

The couple’s trip was also their first formal engagement since the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this month.

When they were newlyweds in 2011, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales also previously resided here. At the RNLI headquarters in Holyhead, the royals also had the opportunity to interact with volunteers and crew.

