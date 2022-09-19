Princes William and Harry stayed apart for Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

Despite going side-by-side from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, the estranged brothers sat separately for the ceremony on September 19.

After the committal ceremony, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle exited in a separate car.

The siblings’ grandmother’s death has been tough, particularly with the media focused on their conflict. Harry reportedly told a friend after Her Majesty’s death, “People need to concentrate on my grandma.”

William has been “handling his sadness and the loss of his grandma, rather than his friendship with Harry,” says an insider. A source said the father-of-three is “bent on honouring the Queen.”

The two have navigated this turbulent time well. Another source stated the princes are facing a rough time. “They both loved their granny and will need time to grieve”

A insider said of the matriarch’s death, “There’s still this horrible feeling of loss and emptiness.” The boys “comfort themselves knowing she’s at peace with their papa in heaven and looking over them forever.”

William is determined to serve the monarch and prepare for his destiny as ruler.

