Prince Harry and William reflect about Princess Diana’s death

William and Harry walked side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

The brothers accompanied their mother at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Later, they stood together with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to honour the Queen for her lying in state service.

Advertisement

Princes Harry and Prince William walked side by side behind the Queen’s coffin, recalling the sight when the two brothers accompanied their mother Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

After twenty-five years, William and Harry grabbed the hearts of the world one more when they appeared together, this time behind their grandmother’s coffin as it departed Buckingham Palace for Westminster Hall.

The image of the brothers marching behind the coffin together brought back painful memories of their mother Diana’s funeral 25 years ago.

The estranged brothers were reconciled with the royal family in their grief as they remembered their grandmother. They followed the casket, along with King Charles and other members of the royal family.

The spouses of William and Harry travelled in separate cars, with Meghan escorted by the Countess of Wessex and Kate accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Advertisement

People gathered along the road applauded and shed tears, recalling the funeral of Harry and William’s mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Later, Prince William and Harry stood together with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle inside Westminster Hall, putting aside their acrimonious animosity to honour the Queen for her lying in state service.

Also Read Prince Harry and Andrew join others as Queen’s funeral leaves All viewing locations are now full and no additional entry will be...