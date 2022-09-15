Princess Anne to pay emotional visit to Queen’s patronages

Princess Anne will travel to Scotland as part of a tour of the royal patronages of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The one and only daughter of the Queen is in Scotland for a visit to Glasgow City Chambers, one of the most renowned buildings in the area.

She will meet with officials from several organizations that the late sovereign supported.

On Thursday, around noon, she is anticipated to welcome people the Queen sponsored.

This occurs after Princess Royal, 72, assumed a prominent position during the Queen’s casket procession on Wednesday afternoon.

She followed the casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall alongside King Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duke of Gloucester, the Earl of Snowdon, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband, and Peter Phillips, her son, were also among them.

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster led a brief service after the procession.

On Sunday, the casket departed from the royal family’s Balmoral residence in Aberdeenshire.

Last Thursday, the monarch passed away “peacefully” at Balmoral, a Scottish retreat that was a favorite of the late sovereign.