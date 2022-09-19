Princess Charlotte honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral

Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch for at Queen’s burial.

She also wore a big hat for the first time.

British women typically wear hats for formal occasions.

At Queen Elizabeth’s burial on September 19, 2022, Princess Charlotte created royal history by donning jewelry for the first time in her short life as a memorial to her late “Gan Gan.”

A beautiful diamond horseshoe brooch that was given to the young Princess Charlotte by the late Queen Elizabeth was worn on her magnificent outfit when she appeared for her great-burial, grandmother’s according to sources.

Hannah Furness, the royal editor of local news, confirmed the information.

Charlotte’s unique homage to the Queen comes after her mother, Kate, the new Princess of Wales, made the decision to attend her grandmother-in-funeral law’s while donning a gorgeous four-layered pearl necklace with a diamond clasp as a lovely tribute.

