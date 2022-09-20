Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry win hearts with adorable interaction at Queen’s funeral

Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry had a brief moment together.

Before Her Majesty was laid to rest, the pair shared a brief moment.

I believed I had only caught a brief conversation between Harry and Charlotte.

Advertisement

During Queen Elizabeth II’s burial, Princess Charlotte joined her uncle, Prince Harry, in a charming conversation.

Before Her Majesty was laid to rest, the pair, who were present at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel with the rest of the royal family, shared a brief moment.

Charlotte is seen adjusting her kitty in a beautiful moment captured on camera before grinning at uncle Harry.

“I believed I had only caught a brief conversation between Harry and Charlotte. I hope it’s recorded on video by someone “One person responded on Twitter.

Another person said, “Cute little smile between Harry and little Charlotte.”

Have a Look:

Advertisement

Also Read Camilla Parker lost her calm over Princess Charlotte’s antics at Queen’s funeral Camilla Parker lost her calm over Princess Charlotte's antics at Queen's funeral....