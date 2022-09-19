Advertisement
  • Princess Charlotte tells Prince George to bow as the Queen’s coffin passes them
Articles
Prince George is destined to become King, it seems that Princess Charlotte has no trouble exercising her authority at this point. The seven-year-old girl can be seen in video taken at the burial of Queen Elizabeth on Monday, September 19, muttering to her nine-year-old brother, “You need to bow” as the casket passes them. The funeral took place on Monday.

In yet another heartbreaking scene that unfolded during the day, Princess Charlotte was spotted sobbing beside her mother, Kate Middleton, as the two of them held hands. According to a previous story by OK!, the youngest kid in the family of three, Prince Louis, who is four years old, remained at home.

Prince William recently told a mourner that he and Kate are “trying to maintain consistency for them at school” This is how youngsters are dealing with Princess Diana’s death.

Charlotte’s brattish behaviour belies her age. The new Prince of Wales joked about his daughter by adding, “If you ask her, she’s 16.”

She has also perfected the art of the curtsy and never fails to wave to the crowd.

CORGIS SANDH AND MUICK, QUEEN ELIZABETH’S SONS, ARE PATIENTLY WAITING FOR THE LATE MATRIARCH’S COFFIN AT WINDSOR CASTLE.

According to an insider, Charlotte has a high degree of self-assurance and is aware of her own opinions. She might be a wild tomboy who likes getting into mischief behind closed doors. In public, she may seem nice, especially when she is with her parents or the Queen of England, yet she can be quite the reverse.

Princess Charlotte honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral
Princess Charlotte honors Queen Elizabeth at her funeral

Charlotte wore a diamond horseshoe brooch for at Queen's burial. She also...

Next Story