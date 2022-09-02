Advertisement
Princess Diana dubbed “trendsetter” as she wore a $17m necklace

  • Lady Di’s $17 million jewellery innovation established her as a fashion trailblazer.
  • Art deco diamond and emerald choker was wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth to Diana.
  • Princess last wore the choker on July 1, 1997, at a gala honouring her 36th birthday.
Princess Diana’s untimely death, the late Princess of Wales remains one of the world’s most recognisable fashion icons.

Diana transformed royal attire and was dubbed a trendsetter for future generations. Lady Di was not afraid to make a statement with every piece in her collection, from the iconic ‘revenge dress’ to refusing to wear gloves on official occasions.

However, it was Diana’s $17 million jewellery innovation that established her as a great trailblazer. In 1985, the princess was given a royal family heritage necklace to wear as a headband when attending a gala banquet in Melbourne, Australia, with her then-husband, Prince Charles.

Diana wore the legendary jewellery with her stunning teal satin evening gown, which was designed by her wedding gown designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The art deco diamond and emerald choker, which originally belonged to Queen Mary, was a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth to Diana upon her accession to the royal family.

Princess Diana last wore the iconic choker on July 1, 1997, at a low-key gala honouring her 36th birthday at London’s Tate Gallery. She wore the necklace with a floor-length black beaded gown.

