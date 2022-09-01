Princess Diana memory were ‘edited’ to protect ‘royal bubble’

Advertisement
Articles
  Omid Scobie, who is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's unofficial biographer, is of the opinion that the Princess of Wales has established an enduring legacy and serves as an inspiration to a great number of people.
  He makes the observation that "the institution of the monarchy has come to dread.
  He continued by saying, "In the royal bubble, the memory of Diana's life has been edited and perfectly curated to suit the Firm.
Princess Diana life has been carefully staged to enhance the public’s perception of the royal family.

Omid Scobie, who is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unofficial biographer, is of the opinion that the Princess of Wales has established an enduring legacy and serves as an inspiration to a great number of people.

He makes the observation that “the institution of the monarchy has come to dread.”

He continued by saying, “In the royal bubble, the memory of Diana’s life has been edited and perfectly curated to suit the Firm.

“Any evidence of the grim reality of her royal existence or the mistakes made that lead to her tragic end are impossible to find.”

Since she passed away, he made the observation that it is “wrong to say that the monarchy hasn’t evolved at all” which he emphasised.

In 1997, Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed were killed in a car accident along with their chauffer. Prince William and Prince Harry are the boys that the royal family has left behind.

Earlier, according to a lawyer, Princess Diana’s death is still a mystery and most definitely was not an accident.

Diana’s death, according to Michael Mansfield, is by no means a “case closed,” and an additional investigation into it has to be launched.

The notion that it is solely and simply a traffic accident is incorrect, he said. I wish to refute that. In the end, the truth does surface, but someone has to be actively looking for it for that to happen.

“I do believe that by no means is this a ‘case closed.

