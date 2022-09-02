Princess Diana referred as “trendsetter” for wearing $17 million necklace

Princess Diana reimagined the royal dress code.

Lady Di was recognized as a trendsetter because to a $17 million jewelry invention.

She wore the art deco diamond and emerald necklace on July 1, 1997.

Princess Diana continues to be regarded as one of the most important fashion icons in the world 25 years after her terrible death.

Diana reimagined the royal dress code and was hailed as a model for future generations. When it came to every item in her collection, Lady Di wasn’t hesitant to make a statement, from the legendary “revenge dress” to choosing not to wear gloves on official occasions.

Diana was genuinely recognized as a great trendsetter because to a $17 million jewelry invention. When the princess and her husband Prince Charles attended a gala banquet in Melbourne, Australia, in 1985, she was given a royal family heirloom necklace, which she wore as a headband.

Diana wore the iconic jewelry with her stunning teal satin evening gown, which was created by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, the same designers who created her wedding dress.

When Diana joined the royal family, Queen Elizabeth gave her the art deco diamond and emerald choker, which originally belonged to Queen Mary.

Princess Diana last wore the well known necklace on July 1, 1997, at a low-key celebration for her 36th birthday at London’s Tate Gallery. She wore a black floor length beaded gown with the necklace.

