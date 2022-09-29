Princess Diana ‘slapped’ father for marrying ‘wicked’ Raine

Princess Diana and her stepmother did not get along very well.

Diana’s dad, Edward John, married Raine McCorquodale in July 1976, even though his first wife, Frances Shand Kydd, didn’t agree.

Tina Gaudoin, a journalist, says Diana didn’t like the decision and then “slapped” her father.

“All the Spencer children behaved very badly to Raine, it wasn’t just Diana. They were purposely ganging up on her,” expert Ingrid Seward admitted in 2017.

Later in her marriage to Prince Charles, Diana got into a fight with Raine, which made her push the “wicked step mother” down the stairs.

Sue Howe, who works for Raine, says that the fight happened because Diana thought that her real mother, Frances Shand Kydd, didn’t get enough attention at her brother Charles Spencer’s wedding at Althorp House.

Ms Howe said: “[Raine] was badly bruised and dreadfully upset. It was not justified at all, it was a cruel heartless thing to do and I think it was Diana’s perception of how Raine was treating Mrs Shand Kidd. I think Diana was very stressed. This sounds really wrong but she wasn’t centre of attention on this occasion.”

Royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, added of the incident: “She had a furious row with Raine because Diana was so upset that her own mother had been ignored in the ancestral home. She pushed her and Raine fell down the stairs.”