Princess Diana wants ‘mother-daughter’ closeness with the Queen

Spirit medium Jasmine Rose Anderson says she was able to talk to her spirit.

She says Diana had hoped for a positive, loving mother-daughter type relationship with The Queen.

But from the emotions, I’m feeling around her that wasn’t possible, Ms Anderson said.

Experts say that Princess Diana wanted to get closer to the Queen.

Spiritual medium Before the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, Jasmine Rose Anderson says she was able to talk to her spirit.

When asked how Diana feels about the Queen, the psychic medium said she thought their relationship was a “very strained relationship.”

What Jasmine said: “This was a very strained relationship for Diana when she was alive. There are a lot of conflicted feelings.”

“I feel when she originally passed away she had feelings of anger and sadness also a feeling of betrayal.”

“I’m getting the sense that Diana had hoped for a positive, loving mother-daughter type relationship with The Queen but from the emotions, I’m feeling around her that wasn’t possible.”

The psychic kept talking: “However, as she has been in spirit the length of time she has let a lot of these feelings go.”

“She is fiercely protective over her sons and grandchildren when it comes to the influence of the monarchy.”

“It controls every aspect of their lives and if she was living she’d be doing everything in her power to protect them from it.”

Earlier, Diana, one of the world’s most recognised and photographed women, was mourned by millions worldwide.

Her allure persists after 25 years.

“Spencer” is a movie about Charles and Diana’s difficult marriage; “The Princess” is an Oscar-nominated documentary; and “The Crown” recently focused on Diana.

