Princess Diana would have united Prince William and Prince Harry

Lord Jeffrey Archer is convinced that Princess Diana could have helped mend the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Princess of Wales loved seeing her sons interact with one another, according to Archer.

She would have found a way. She’d have wanted to help, he said.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Archer, a close friend of Princess Diana, is convinced that she is the only person who can mend the divide that exists between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to Lord Archer’s comments in the Daily Mail, Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, had a strong desire to observe her children interacting with one another.

He continues, “If she’d [Diana] lived she would have been 61 now. A wise woman. And heaven knows, she would have wanted to help and advise her sons, to bring them together again.”

“Sharing how the former Princess of Wales loved seeing her sons together.”

Arche continued, “It’s what she would have wished for most of all. I’ve no doubt at all about that.’”

He said, “Diana would have been absolutely heartbroken about the rift between the Princes, but if anyone could have brought them together it would have been her. There was an inch of cunning about her.”

Advertisement

“She would have found a way. She’d have wanted to help; no doubt about that.”

“And, of course, her greatest distress would have been that they weren’t friends,” he pointed out that.

Also Read Princess Diana, Charles cried for hours on divorce day Diana and Charles cried on the day they announced their divorce. Diana's...