Princess Diana’s spirit leads Harry in his path

According to a royal specialist, Prince Harry continues to communicate with his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to biographer Angela Levin, the Princess of Wales continues to advise her son as he faces difficult life choices.

“I think that Harry has a problem because he loved his mother, but she’s now been gone for almost 25 years,” Angela revealed in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star.

“He still feels that she communicates to him, that she takes him to where he wants to go,” the biography continued.

The expert also mentioned Harry’s long-held belief that Meghan Markle resembles his mother Diana.

He truly had hoped that the Royal Family would believe that Meghan was exactly like Diana, but she isn’t, Angela said. They are of various backgrounds.

She continued, “[Diana] was actually quite polite, even though she occasionally became irate with them, but she was raised to be close to the Monarchy.”

