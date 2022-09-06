Princess Eugenie’s heartfelt comments for Queen

The Queen and members of the Royal Family spend time at Balmoral each summer.

Princess Eugenie described it as one of the “most beautiful” places on earth.

She said it was once referred to as her “heaven in the Highlands” by her grandmother.

The Queen and several Royal Family members visit Balmoral Castle every summer to enjoy life away from the spotlight. They typically remain there from August through September.

The Royal Family spends time there participating in group activities like fishing and shooting on the estate’s grounds, which they have owned since 1852. In 1852, Prince Albert gave the now 50,000-acre estate to Queen Victoria, who ruled until 1901. It was once referred to as her “heaven in the Highlands” by her.

The current Balmoral Castle was created by architect William Smith since the residence at the time was discovered to be too small.

The Queen’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie recalled the happy times the family had at the castle before Prince Philip died in April 2021.

The 32-year-old actually referred to it as one of the “most beautiful” places on earth and said it served as the backdrop to many happy memories.

Princess Eugenie commented on the documentary Our Queen At Ninety, saying, “I think Granny is the most happy there.

“I think she really, really loves the Highlands.”

At Balmoral in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the daughter of Prince Andrew gave an account of a typical day in the life of a royal.

She said: “Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time.

“It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

Princess Eugenie also related how, during a family BBQ, the Queen did the dishes while the Duke of Edinburgh prepared the food.

