Priyanka Chopra and Malala Yousafzai reunites once again

Priyanka Chopra, the Bollywood queen, appears to have a soft spot for Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. People have seen them together numerous times, striking poses for photos or admiring each other on social media.

Both ladies are members of the United Nations and are frequently seen raising concerns about human rights.

The Quantico star recently shared a photo of herself with Yousafzai and American poetess Amanda Gorman at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), captioning it, “So proud to share the stage with these two remarkable women”

The Bollywood actress posted another intriguing photo on her Instagram story of a Pakistani Oxford graduate having dinner in New York City, with the caption, “Two desi girls having a nightout in NYC!”