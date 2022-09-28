Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller
Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller

Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller

Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller

Advertisement
  • Priyanka Chopra is having a great time with her new role as a mother, and her social media accounts show that.
  • Netizens also keep coming back to get more sneak peeks into the life of the global icon.
  • She has been posting cute photos of her daughter Malti Marie as of late.
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is having a great time with her new role as a mother, and her social media accounts show that. PeeCee is active on Instagram, and she often gives her millions of fans and followers sneak peeks into her personal and professional lives. Netizens also keep coming back to get more sneak peeks into the life of the global icon. She has been posting cute photos of her daughter Malti Marie as of late. In keeping with this pattern, Priyanka posted a photo with her on Instagram again tonight. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka just shared a new picture of Malti on Instagram through the “story” feature. In the picture, the actress from the movie Barfi can be seen walking with her baby daughter while pushing her in a stroller. Priyanka looked nice in a white knitted dress and with her hair down. She wore white heels that went with her outfit and a bag that went with both. Little Malti can also be seen wearing a cute white dress. Priyanka posted the picture and wrote, “Just two girls walking down 5th Avenue.”

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has a lot of movies coming out. Last seen with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris in The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka will next appear in Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and the Russo brothers’ web series Citadel. She’s in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Her next film is Pink Sky.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas after his cute introduction
Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas after his cute introduction

The Global Citizen Festival, which took place in Central Park in New...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hira Umer Bold photos from her vacation goes viral
Hira Umer Bold photos from her vacation goes viral
Family on vacation comes to rescue a dog who fell into icy waters
Family on vacation comes to rescue a dog who fell into icy waters
Groom surprises bride with a live portrait of her at their wedding
Groom surprises bride with a live portrait of her at their wedding
Ever Anderson thrilled about her first cover shoot for a magazine
Ever Anderson thrilled about her first cover shoot for a magazine
Syeda Tuba Anwar's new beautiful photographs
Syeda Tuba Anwar's new beautiful photographs
Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima nikkah pictures
Subhan Awan and Washma Fatima nikkah pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story