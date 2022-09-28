Priyanka Chopra is having a great time with her new role as a mother, and her social media accounts show that.

Netizens also keep coming back to get more sneak peeks into the life of the global icon.

She has been posting cute photos of her daughter Malti Marie as of late.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is having a great time with her new role as a mother, and her social media accounts show that. PeeCee is active on Instagram, and she often gives her millions of fans and followers sneak peeks into her personal and professional lives. Netizens also keep coming back to get more sneak peeks into the life of the global icon. She has been posting cute photos of her daughter Malti Marie as of late. In keeping with this pattern, Priyanka posted a photo with her on Instagram again tonight. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka just shared a new picture of Malti on Instagram through the “story” feature. In the picture, the actress from the movie Barfi can be seen walking with her baby daughter while pushing her in a stroller. Priyanka looked nice in a white knitted dress and with her hair down. She wore white heels that went with her outfit and a bag that went with both. Little Malti can also be seen wearing a cute white dress. Priyanka posted the picture and wrote, “Just two girls walking down 5th Avenue.”

Priyanka has a lot of movies coming out. Last seen with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris in The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka will next appear in Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back to Me, and the Russo brothers’ web series Citadel. She’s in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. Her next film is Pink Sky.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas after his cute introduction The Global Citizen Festival, which took place in Central Park in New...