Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘walk in the park’ with daughter as she holds her closer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the midst of one of the most rewarding periods of her life: motherhood. The actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, had their first child via surrogacy in January of this year.

Although the star couple has yet to reveal her face, the Bajirao Mastani actress regularly shares photos of her adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with her social media family.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen on Instagram stories looking stylish in her casual attire while walking in the park with her daughter Malti Marie. PeeCee is wearing a denim jacket that she has paired with abstract print tights.

She accessorized her look with a white hat and black sunglasses, and she looked stunning with her hair open. Malti, on the other hand, looked adorable in a floral printed dress with a white heart emoji covering her face. Priyanka captioned this photo, “It’s a walk in the park.”

