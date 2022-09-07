Priyanka Chopra glad when her restaurant receives accreditation

Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona just got Michelin recognition.

The food at Sona is all about reimagined Indian cuisine.

Celebs such as Sophie Turner, Farhan Akhtar and more have dined there.

Priyanka Chopra added one more quill to her cap last year as she sent off her Indian eatery ‘Sona’ in New York last year.

Celebs, for example, Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling, Kal Penn, Farhan Akhtar and even Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have eaten at the eatery in the year since it opened its entryways.

The food at Sona is about rethought Indian cooking, and it offers the most delightful Indian dishes with a contort.

Presently, Priyanka Chopra as of late shared via online entertainment that her NYC eatery Sona just got Michelin acknowledgment, and the entertainer is cheerful!

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share the news that Sona is among the 30 new NYC cafés that will be added to the amazingly popular Michelin Guide.

On Tuesday, Michelin reported 30 new cafés in NYC that are in the running for grants this year, and Sona has come to the rundown! While the rundown doesn’t ensure that the eateries will get a star rating, the way that Sona procured a spot on the rundown is an accomplishment in itself.

In her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra stated, “Bravo, @sonanewyork!” She further communicated her energy by expressing, “We’re starting the week strong with Michelin’s recognition,” alongside applauding emoticon. Investigate her Instagram story beneath.

In March last year, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on the first day of the season of Sona.

Sharing a couple of photos of the eatery, she had stated, “TODAY IS OPENING DAY #SonaNewYork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, & for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be found in the government operative thrill ride series Citadel, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara which additionally stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

