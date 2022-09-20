Priyanka Chopra ‘heartbroken’ on being termed as ‘Plastic Chopra’

Priyanka Chopra, an actress, and singer made news with her book, Unfinished. From her personal experience in the Bollywood industry to familial secrets, she discusses it all.

The actress opened up everything about her personal life to her followers. One of the autobiographical excerpts was about her nose surgery, which went horribly wrong.

Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can’t ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed.”

While shaving her polyp, the doctor accidentally ended up shaving the bridge of her nose. Priyanka Chopra added, “When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore. I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let’s just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname ‘Plastic Chopra’ after my surgery.”

The actress was subsequently forced to undergo polypectomy to repair the damage. That is a truly horrifying incident. However, it is this unvarnished aspect of Priyanka Chopra that has made her the global icon that she is today.