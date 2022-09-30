Priyanka Chopra is embracing motherhood.

Priyanka Chopra is embracing motherhood. The worldwide celebrity manages her motherhood and acting career like a master. Priyanka Chopra, who is active on social media, constantly informs her admirers on her personal and professional life. She routinely posts photos of baby Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra shared a sneak peek of her day out in Washington DC on Instagram today. In the photo, the global icon is seen pointing to her cap, which reads ‘out of office.’ The actress looks comfy in a blue denim jacket, grey trousers, a matching cap, and a face mask. Pee Cee wears sunglasses in her Instagram story video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie through surrogate in January. The actress recently posted photos of herself touring NYC with her 9-month-old kid. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra haven’t disclosed their daughter’s face.

Priyanka Chopra’s next ventures are exciting. She’ll be in Citadel and It’s Coming Back To Me. Jee Le Zaraa, a road movie, will be her Bollywood return. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will star in Farhan Akhtar’s project.

