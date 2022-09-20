Priyanka Chopra poses at the window with baby Malti in NYC

The actress Priyanka Chopra is in New York.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born through surrogacy in January of this year.

She shared photos of herself cuddling her baby girl on her Instagram.

The actress Priyanka Chopra, a global celebrity, is currently in New York for the UN General Assembly. One of the presenters at the international event was the actress, who was chosen by UNICEF in 2016 to serve as its Goodwill Ambassador. Malti Marie, her nine-month-old baby, is with her, and the actress has been expertly balancing her personal and professional lives. Just recently, Priyanka shared a picture of the adorable time she had with the little Malti during her lunch break.

The actress has recently revealed additional photos of herself and her kid, and they are sure to make your day! Priyanka Chopra uploaded two images of herself cuddling Malti Marie on her Instagram page as her daughter gazed at the stunning cityscape. They are visiting New York for the first time as a couple, Priyanka revealed in her caption. In the first image, Priyanka can be seen glancing over towards Malti as the toddler looks at the video. They are seated on the window sill, visible. The actress also took a close-up selfie in another image. Priyanka captioned the pictures, writing, “Our first trip to the big (apple).”

Comments from the actress’s admirers flooded in shortly after she shared photos of her newborn daughter. The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev remarked on PeeCee’s Instagram image, calling it her “favorite item in life,” and Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Dia Mirza added heart emojis. Take a look at the photos below.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the couple’s daughter, was born through surrogacy in January of this year. Priyanka wrote, “We are happy to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” in her blog post to share the news. In order to focus on our family during this unique time, we humbly request your privacy. I greatly appreciate it.

In terms of her professional career, Priyanka Chopra will next be featured in Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. She will also appear in the romantic comedy It’s Coming Back To Me and the spy thriller Citadel.

