Priyanka Chopra revealed she took only 45 seconds to say Yes to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 at Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhavan Palace.

Jonas’ father conducted the first Christian ceremony.

Another Hindu ritual honoured Priyanka’s heritage.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 at Rajasthan’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. Jonas’ father conducted the first Christian ceremony. Another Hindu ritual honoured Priyanka’s heritage. Traditional Hindu ceremonies commemorated the couple’s wedding eve. Since then, PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t stopped expressing their love for one other.

Priyanka Chopra appeared on Koffee Alongside Karan 6 with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the episode, the actresses discussed Bollywood gossip, their spouses, the paparazzi, and Greece. Priyanka was asked about her wedding and Nick Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress nodded yes to Nick’s proposal in 45 seconds. “It took me 45 seconds to say yes since we had only been dating for two months. He was on his knees with a Tiffany box containing another box. He walked over with his brothers to pick up the ring and shut down the business,” Priyanka added.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter through surrogate in January. On Mother’s Day 2022, the couple announced their daughter’s NICU stay. After welcome her home, they posted her first Instagram snap. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is her name. Malti’s face hasn’t been revealed. Their daughter’s middle names are Madhu Malti Chopra and Denise Marie Jonas.

The actress was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris. She played Sati. It’s directed by Lana Wachowski and is the fourth Matrix film.

Next, Priyanka will star alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in It’s All Coming Back To Me. Citadel will launch on Amazon Prime Videos.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra drops PIC with daughter as she takes her on a walk in her stroller Priyanka Chopra is having a great time with her new role as...