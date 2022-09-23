Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’

Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’

Articles
Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’

Priyanka Chopra shows off her huge shoe collection/walk-in closet

Advertisement
  • Soon, fans will be able to watch Priyanka Chopra in the new Russo Brothers television series “Citadel.”
  • The actress, who has been seen visiting events all around the world, detailed some of the things viewers can look forward to seeing in the series.
  • The actress stated that she will be seen performing her own stunts in a film from the FC Festival.
Advertisement

Soon, fans will be able to watch Priyanka Chopra in the new Russo Brothers television series “Citadel.” The actress, who has been seen visiting events all around the world, detailed some of the things viewers can look forward to seeing in the series.
The actress stated that she will be seen performing her own stunts in a film from the FC Festival. Something that her “Avengers: Endgame” director Anthony Russo acknowledges, “Not everyone can actually do it.”

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands on date night
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands on date night

Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas went out to supper at...

When discussing the process of filming action scenes, the actress likened performing stunts to solving mathematical problems. “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it,” She said.

To this, Anthony quipped, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.”
Priyanka also dropped a hint about the show when she revealed what drew her to jump on board. She revealed that the series will have a ‘social experiment’ theme and said, “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.”

Advertisement

This past month, “Citadel” made headlines when sources suggested that it will rank as the second-most expensive television series ever produced. The seven-episode series apparently had a projected budget of $160 million, but media reports claim that it exceeded that amount by about $75 million, bringing the overall estimated production cost to $250 million.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra carries daughter Malti during a walk
Priyanka Chopra carries daughter Malti during a walk

The actress had her first child through surrogate in January. Bajirao Mastani...


According to additional reports, the show will center on a team of diverse foreign agents. Who work together to accomplish a significant assignment. It is crucial in launching numerous spinoffs that would follow some of the individual spies as they set out on lone missions in their separate home nations.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Kiran Tabeir's new lovely pictures with Daughter
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Pakistani celebrities wishes for new year 2023
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Zara Noor Abbas-Asad Siddiqui Performs Umrah: See Pictures
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Alia Bhatt says she will never regret having Raha at peak of career
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Drake's Instagram video fuels arrest rumours
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Andy Cohen asks Nick Cannon about having more kids, 'Don't have a plan'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story