Priyanka Chopra reveals what brought her to work in ‘Citadel’

Soon, fans will be able to watch Priyanka Chopra in the new Russo Brothers television series “Citadel.” The actress, who has been seen visiting events all around the world, detailed some of the things viewers can look forward to seeing in the series.

The actress stated that she will be seen performing her own stunts in a film from the FC Festival. Something that her “Avengers: Endgame” director Anthony Russo acknowledges, “Not everyone can actually do it.”

When discussing the process of filming action scenes, the actress likened performing stunts to solving mathematical problems. “It’s like math. If you train, you can do it,” She said.

To this, Anthony quipped, “I like your analogy but, like math, not everyone can actually do it.”

Priyanka also dropped a hint about the show when she revealed what drew her to jump on board. She revealed that the series will have a ‘social experiment’ theme and said, “I have been a tremendous admirer of the Russo Brothers and what honestly pulled me in was the social experiment of the show.”

This past month, “Citadel” made headlines when sources suggested that it will rank as the second-most expensive television series ever produced. The seven-episode series apparently had a projected budget of $160 million, but media reports claim that it exceeded that amount by about $75 million, bringing the overall estimated production cost to $250 million.

According to additional reports, the show will center on a team of diverse foreign agents. Who work together to accomplish a significant assignment. It is crucial in launching numerous spinoffs that would follow some of the individual spies as they set out on lone missions in their separate home nations.