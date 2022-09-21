Priyanka Chopra sends Kareena Kapoor birthday wishes from NYC

Priyanka Chopra sends birthday wishes to Kareena Kapoor.

The two actresses worked together on the 2004 film Aitraaz.

Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo of herself and Kareena.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra, who is now in New York on business, found time in her hectic schedule to send her best wishes to Kareena Kapoor on her 42nd birthday. Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback photo of herself and Kareena from the sets of Koffee With Karan 6 on Wednesday. She captioned the image, Kareena and I appeared together on the show, and added “Bebo, happy birthday. Everyone’s preferred. Love Kareena Kapoor a lot.” Kareena responded to Priyanka Chopra’s greeting by writing, Thank you, empress. In 2004, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra collaborated on the Akshay Kumar-costarring movie Aitraaz. While Kareena featured in a song in Priyanka’s 2006 film Don, Kareena made a cameo appearance in Ra.One, which was released in 2011.

Have a Look:

In earlier seasons of Karan Johar’s program, the actresses made remarks about one another that appeared to be problematic. When discussing about Priyanka in an interview with Saif Ali Khan in 2010, Kareena remarked, “Where does she get her accent from?” A few episodes later, Priyanka made an appearance on the program. When Karan Johar informed her of Kareena’s remark, Priyanka responded, “The same place her lover gets it from.” They shared a scene on the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, many years later. The Instagram posts of the two actresses are frequently commented on by one another.

Following the announcement of the Sangeet Project, a dance reality show with a sangeet theme that she will host with Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra, who was most recently seen in Matrix 4, will next be seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Citadel will be the actress’ second project with Amazon Prime Video.

Kareena Kapoor’s most recent film appearance was in Laal Singh Chaddha, which debuted last month and stars Aamir Khan. She will soon be featured in the Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X. The actress has also agreed to work with Rhea Kapoor on a project.

Advertisement

Also Read Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘walk in the park’ with daughter as she holds her closer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in the midst of one of the most...