Priyanka Chopra shares a video of her husband Nick Jonas’s 30th

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying their new life as parents, but they are also very busy spending quality time together. The actress-turned-businesswoman has been showing her fans and followers different parts of her life on social media, like when she goes to sports games or celebrates important events. Nickyanka fans were thrilled to see the couple have a big party for Nick’s 30th birthday, which was shown in her recent post. According to the post that Priyanka shared, the Jonas family and his friends were also there.

Priyanka Chopra posted a video of how they celebrated Nick Jonas’s birthday along with a sweet note in which she not only wished him a happy birthday but also talked about what they did to celebrate. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, my love. I hope you always feel happy and have a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This weekend filled my heart to the brim. I wanted to celebrate my husband’s 30th birthday, but it turned out to be so much more. All of NJ’s friends and family were there, and the room was full of love and happiness.

She also said, “@scottsdalenational, you’re like our second home. I can’t thank you all enough for helping me throw a great party for a great man.” She finished by saying, “Bob and Renee, your team’s care for us shows how gracious you are. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel, Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!”

