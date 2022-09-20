Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogacy to Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas.

She accompanied her mother to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The actress shared a few photos of herself and Malti on Instagram this week.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is the daughter of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. She accompanied her when she attended a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Following the pictures she posted of her lunch break with Malti at the UN building in New York, Priyanka has shared more images of the two of them enjoying some time in the city. On Nick Jonas’ birthday, Priyanka Chopra’s BFF shared an unreleased photo with Malti.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a few photos of herself and Malti together on Instagram, showing them taking in the scenery of New York City from a window seat. The first image showed Priyanka smiling naturally as she looked at her daughter who was sitting on her lap. In the second image, Priyanka smiled at the camera while still clutching Malti’s hand. The young child was gazing out the window at the New York City streets.

“Our first trip to the big (apple emoji),” Priyanka captioned the images, adding an evil-eye amulet emoji.

Many of Priyanka’s coworkers in the Hindi film business flooded the post with praise. Red heart emoticons were used in the comments made by Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza, and Sonali Bendre on the article. Additionally, Malti received a sweet compliment from American actor Nina Dobrev. The best accessory in life, she added, along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Surrogacy was used to deliver Malti to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, in January of this year. They haven’t yet made their child’s face public, but Priyanka continues to post pictures of the infant on her Instagram page.

As the UN High-Level Week gets underway, Priyanka landed in New York on Monday to take part in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment at UNGA. She has been involved with UNICEF for about fifteen years and was named the organization’s global goodwill ambassador in 2016.

