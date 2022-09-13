Priyanka Chopra shows off her huge shoe collection/walk-in closet

Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie from her walk-in closet in her LA home.

The well-known actress Priyanka Chopra is currently embracing her new job as a mother. In January of this year, the Bollywood star and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra constantly makes sure to give her fans and followers frequent updates on her official Instagram handle despite her busy schedule as a new mother. To the joy of netizens, PeeCee also occasionally shares charming glimpses of her little child.

It’s noteworthy that Priyanka Chopra posted a selfie from her walk-in closet in her LA home today on her Instagram story. In the selfie, the global icon looks absolutely adorable while sporting an olive-green jumpsuit, a white t-shirt, eyeglasses, and an eccentric haircut. Priyanka’s most recent selfie is also a nice treat for fashion aficionados as it allows viewers to see a glimpse of her lavish wardrobe and amazing collection of boots and bags.

Take a look at the selfie below:

On social media, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have yet to share a photo of their young daughter Malti Marie. The pair is eager to maintain the status quo because they want to protect their daughter’s privacy for the time being. However, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Malti Chopra recently stated in an interview that the couple intends to share Malti’s face on social media very soon. Additionally, she asked that until then, their supporters and the media respect their privacy.

In terms of her career, Priyanka Chopra is all ready to make a triumphant return to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa. In the Farhan Akhtar-directed film, which is billed as a road movie focused on an all-girls vacation, the actress co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. PeeCee also has a significant part in the romantic comedy It’s Coming Back To Me and the spy thriller Citadel.

