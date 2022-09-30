Advertisement
Edition: English
Priyanka Chopra steps out in lime green dress

Articles
  • Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her lime green slit dress as she heads out in Washington DC.
  • After the birth of her daughter Malti, the Mary Kom actress is going through one of the finest times of her life.
  • PeeCee released a brief video of herself looking lovely as she exits her hotel.
Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her lime green slit dress as she heads out in Washington DC, She is one of the most stylish actresses.

She has become a global superstar and never fails to astound her followers with her fashion choices everywhere. After the birth of her daughter Malti, the Mary Kom actress is currently going through one of the finest times of her life. She balances motherhood responsibilities with her business obligations and frequently posts images and videos of her and her infant daughter on social media.

PeeCee released a brief video of herself looking lovely as she exits her hotel while she is now in Washington, D.C. for work.

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in the video she released while wearing a lime green dress. She was dressed in a gown with a high neck collar and one side slit that reached her thigh. She wore light makeup and left her hair open. Stilettos and a little clutch in lime were the finishing touches for Priyanka’s outfit.

She began the video clip by posting a close-up selfie of herself with the words “where to next?”

’She next takes a selfie in the mirror, giving us a view of the rest of her appearance, and then another one in the dark.

Priyanka is now developing a tonne of intriguing films. The Matrix Resurrections, an American movie starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris, was the last movie in which she appeared.

Following that, Priyanka will appear in the Russo brothers’ web series Citadel, Ending Things, It’s All Coming Back To Me, and other projects.

She also has the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, directed by Farhan Akhtar. After the 2019 movie The Sky Is Pink, this also represents her comeback to the big screen.

