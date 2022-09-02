Priyanka Chopra’s first OTT project Citadel has experienced cost overruns and reshoots.

Priyanka Chopra’s first OTT project Citadel, has experienced cost overruns and reshoots, making it one of the most expensive shows now.

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, is anticipated to surpass The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as the second most expensive television programme ever made.

The Amazon series, which was produced by the Russo Brothers and Patrick Moran, reportedly went over its already enormous budget and may ultimately cost much more than $200 million.

The seven-episode spy drama intends to have spinoffs featuring the spy characters’ own experiences in their home nations of Mexico, Italy, and India.

According to Reporter, numerous insiders assert that conflicting visions caused half of the creative team to leave and necessitated a costly round of reshoots for the programme. According to the reports, the web series, which had cost at least $160 million net, would now incur an extra $75 million in costs, making it the second-most costly show ever produced.

The story also cites sources who claim that because the Russo Brothers were preoccupied with their other project, The Gray Man, and made a late entry, Amazon had concerns about the early footage.

Due to “creative differences,” two rival edits were proposed, one by Appelbaum and Nemec and the other by the Russos. The series showrunner Appelbaum and Joe Russo soon found themselves on opposite sides.

In order to avoid costly reshoots, Appelbaum, Brian Kirk, who directed five out of the seven episodes, and line producer Sarah Bradshaw left the project.

Prior to completing the shot, Priyanka filmed throughout 2021 and even earlier this year. She had tweeted frequent updates from the scene as well as her appearance, which included bruises to her face and body. Priyanka’s first OTT project is Citadel. She became well-known on a global scale thanks to her popular TV show, Quantico.